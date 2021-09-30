Hickory – Redhawk Publications is excited to publish Tim Peeler’s unique story, The Life and Times of Jaysus Christopher Duende and Darrell Cobb Runkle. Peeler, a recent retiree as CVCC’s Learning Assistance Program Director, currently has nineteen published books, making The Life and Times his twentieth.

Peeler commented, “The book is a completely fictional story that takes place in an area that I am very familiar with and have written about before: Henry River and Old Shelby Road in Western Catawba County, a gorgeous, rolling farm and residential sector. The two main characters appeared in my imagination one night and demanded that I tell their story, as is usually the case with the narrative arc poetry books I’ve written since 2010.”

Nationally renowned author Ron Rash states: “LIFE and TIMES is really, really good, like word photographs, work unlike anyone else’s in poetry—daring, without a net.”

“Is it a story? Is it a poem? Our take when choosing to publish this story was that it clearly was cleverly both! It wasn’t a surprise that Tim decided to invent the genre, ‘Poetrory!’ says senior editor, Robert Canipe. “We enjoy this well told story with remarkable imagery, a unique point of view and visceral impact.”

Tim will be one of the nearly 20 authors attending the October 30th First Annual Book Fair sponsored by Redhawk Publications and Catawba Farms. Fair is from noon – 6pm. There will be book readings, signings and sales in addition to live music and great food and beverages.

To order The Life and Times of Jaysus Christopher Duende and Darrell Cobb Runkle, https://tinyurl.com/LifeOfJaysus, buy it at Taste Full Beans in Downtown Hickory or visit Amazon. For more information on the Book Fair, contact project coordinator Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu