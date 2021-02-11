Hickory – Catawba County Partnership for Children presents a free online workshop via zoom for parents called, “Raising Resilient Children.” The workshop is Thursday, February 18, from 6:00pm-7:30pm. The link to view online workshop is stage.worklifesystems.com.

One of the most important tasks of parenthood is helping children learn to deal with their emotions. This seminar provides parents/caregivers with some ideas for teaching children how to bounce back after day-to-day disappointments or struggles.

Introduces participants to the 6 core building blocks for children to manage their feelings and become resilient in dealing with life stress. Competencies are: recognizing & accepting feelings, expressing feelings appropriately, building a positive outlook, developing coping skills, dealing with negative feelings, and dealing with stressful life events.

If you have any questions, please call (828) 695-6505.