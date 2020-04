Hickory – Due to the Coronvirus pandemic, the Piedmont Post Polio support group monthly meetings are canceled until further notice. This support group normally meets at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory on the 2nd Tuesdays of each month.

If you are interested more information in the guidelines recommended for post polio survivors for the CORID-19, please refer to: www-post-polio.org/Coronvirus2020.