Taylorsville, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces a Port-a-Pit Chicken sale to be held on Friday, May 20th 2022 from 11am-1pm. The plate will include half a chicken by PORT-A PIT, slaw, baked beans, roll, and dessert. Cost of the boxed lunch is $10 each. The location of this drive-through lunch is the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 NC-16 Hwy South in Taylorsville, NC. Delivery will be available for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile radius. To purchase tickets or request order forms, call 828-632-6966 or email hiddeniteartsandheritage@gmail.com.

The proceeds of this fundraiser will go to the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. The Hiddenite Center provides so many programs, camps, classes and events to the community and the region. Your support is greatly appreciated and needed to continue this outreach and service for the community. So if you can, purchase a plate and enjoy some delicious food to help raise funds to support the Center!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County Government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, the Rotary Foundation, the E. R. Carpenter Family Foundation, Grassroots grant from the NC Arts council, South Arts, William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.