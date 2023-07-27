Hickory – Hickory Museum of Art & Twisted Covenant MSC are hosting a Poker Run, Saturday, August 12, from 10:00 AM 4:00 PM, as part of the opening celebration for the new exhibitions at HMA. All motorcycles and cars are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County.

A poker run is an event in which participants visit five checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand (or worst) at the end of the run. Having the best hand and winning is purely a matter of chance.

• Registration 10 AM – 11 AM

• First Bike / Car Out at 11 AM

• Run starts and ends at Hickory Museum of Art

• $20 per hand

• First 25 Bikes/Cars Registered Get a Prize!

Our Checkpoints:

• Bodhi Joi Studio (Ping’s Studio in Hickory, NC)

• History Museum of Catawba County (Newton, NC)

• Pop’s Old Company Store and Tavern (Catawba, NC)

• Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County (Conover, NC)

• Hickory Museum of Art – registration and final stop

Back at the Museum: enjoy music by 20/20 Rock Band, food and adult beverage trucks, 50/50 raffle, and exhibitions! Prizes will be awarded for best and worst Poker hands. Meet featured artists Ben Venom & Ping.

Hickory Art Museum is located at 243 3rd Ave NE Hickory, NC.