Hickory – Do you know a teenager who loves to write or tell stories? If so, we want to invite them to our new teen writing club. We are calling this new club Point of View and it is for young writers and storytellers of all levels. We will meet on the second Monday of each month from 5-5:45 pm. The first meeting will be Monday, January 9, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Each month at Point of View, teens will play storytelling games, share writing tips, complete writing challenges, and so much more. Young writers are welcome to also share their writings, but this is not at all required. Whether your teen is new to writing or is experienced, we would be glad to have them join us.

This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block.

For information please call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.