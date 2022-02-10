Hickory – Books are not the only things we share at the library. Visitors are invited to come check out the Plant Share and Propagation Library at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Plant Share and Propagation Library invites users to learn about nature by connecting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) in our everyday lives through the sharing of plants.

In this space, people can share loose cuttings or small potted plants, attend plant workshops, and more. The Plant Share and Propagation Library is open during normal library hours. Plant availability and selection changes often. To participate, we ask that you bring in healthy plants to share for donation. All adoptable plants are available on the plant wall and on the propagation tables, ready for you to keep and take home.

By offering our community hands-on learning, learning through making, and creative opportunities, we can grow together.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located on the SALT Block at 375 3rd St NE, Hickory, NC 28601. For more information, call 828-304-0500.