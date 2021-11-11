Hickory – Solar System Odyssey is a character-driven adventure set in the future, in a time when humans have depleted the resources of their home planet. A business tycoon named Warren Trout recruits our hero, Jack Larson, on a mission to discover a new home for humans to colonize. On this fast-paced exploration Jack, along with the ship’s stowaway, seeks to answer the questions: How are the worlds of our solar system alike? How are they different? What must those worlds have in order for humans to live there? Discover the answers on your journey while learning the importance of the Earth’s natural resources in Solar System Odyssey now showing in the recently renovated Millholland Planetarium at the Catawba Science Center.

Solar System Odyssey, a production of the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is made possible through the support of the Ridgeview Endowment Committee and the Hickory Public Library. “The CSC Ridgeview Endowment Committee is honored to help sponsor the Solar System Odyssey planetarium film,” shared Shawn Clemons, chairperson of the CSC Ridgeview Endowment Committee. “It is our mission to help make CSC more accessible to families, especially to those who are part of underserved populations. Bringing a film such as Solar System Odyssey to Hickory will provide an opportunity for children to see scientists who look like them, thereby opening up a world of possibilities for our future scientists and researchers.” Sarah Greene, director of the Hickory Public Library commented, “The Library is happy to work with the Science Center to provide engaging and diverse learning opportunities. Our sponsorship of the planetarium show is supported by a gift from the estate of Lydia Saunders. We hope families are inspired by the show to continue learning about the solar system and the environment.”

CSC planetarium shows are included with admission, available on a first come, first served basis due to limited seating. A complete schedule of show times can be found at www.catawbascience.org/showtimes. Face masks are currently required in the Millholland Planetarium as a COVID-19 safety precaution, due to close proximity of visitors in the space. For general information visit www.catawbascience.org.