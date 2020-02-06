Hickory – The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group will meet on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11 AM. The meeting will be at Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory , Room 106 in the Mitchell House, located on the West Campus of the church. Handicap and regular parking is available in front of the Mitchell House (large brick house). Polio survivors and /or family and friends are encouraged to attend.

Anyone interested in learning more about this group is also invited. The goals, of this group, are to provide support, information and fellowship to enhance or maintain survivors’ quality of life, and also educate the public about the effects of polio and the encourage the public to keep up vaccines, that are available, for preventing diseases and epidemic.

Cliff Moone is the Rotary Club liaison for this group. The Rotary Club International supports efforts to combat polio worldwide. The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group follows the Catawba County School inclement weather policy.