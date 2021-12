Hickory – Kids and adults of all abilities are welcome to join us at Highland Recreation Center on Saturday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus! Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. This is a free event and does not require registration.

For more information, contact Crystal Martinez at cmartinez@hickorync.gov or Yadil Sanchez at ysanchez@hickorync.gov.