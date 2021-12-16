Hickory – The Catawba Valley Community College’s Personal Enrichment Program is pleased to offer a variety of pottery classes starting in January 2022. Whether you have never touched a ball of clay, or have knowledge turning a pot, the Catawba Valley Community College has a class for every skill and interest level.

CVCC’s Personal Enrichment Program has added a new exciting class. Pottery Basics and Beyond, instructed by Evelyn Arnold, this class allows for students with no previous experience with clay to experience handbuilding and wheel thrown pottery while giving students with previous experience the opportunity of combining their handbuilding and wheel throwing skills. The class meets Tuesdays, January 18th to March 8th, from 9am to noon.

Popular classes return for the spring include Pottery on the Wheel I & II, Handbuilding I & II and Open Pottery Workshop. These classes are taught in a workshop format where students will create basic to complex forms, learn how to apply glazes and the proper procedures for loading and firing an electric kiln.

Handbuilding I is designed for the beginner level pottery students and provides instruction on hand building techniques without the use of the potters’ wheel. Students will explore their creativity, express their personal design and utilize problem solving skills. Topics discussed include: conceptual design and project construction utilizing hand building techniques.

Pottery I is designed for the beginner potter, students will learn turning techniques to create utilitarian forms using the potters’ wheel. Topics include clay preparation, turning techniques using the potter’s wheel and glazing pottery for firing.

The pottery studio is located in Hickory, NC on Catawba Valley Community College’s’ East Camps along Hwy 70, behind Northern Tool at 2760 Hwy. 70 SE Hickory, NC. The Personal Enrichment Program offers a variety of pottery classes for all skill levels with quality instruction. To view class schedules and register, please visit https://www.cvcc.edu/CCE/Learning_And_Personal_Enrichment/PE/Pottery.cfm

You can also email Cheri Tony at ctoney@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7037 to register.