Concord, NC – The wildly popular Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this fall with all the magic and merriment fans love to expect from the annual celebration. Participants of the open-air Festival are beaming with optimism as sports, concerts, and amusement parks reopen across the region.

“We will continue to monitor announcements by health officials and will be prepared to implement safety guidelines that may be required in the fall. We will post updates on the Festival website and social media pages as the Festival season approaches.” says Matt Siegel, Director of Marketing and Entertainment.

Festival organizers are resuming the typical production timeline which includes holding auditions for performing talent on Saturday, June 12th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Saturday, June 19th from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Cannon School located at 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, NC 28027.

The Festival is calling for actors, entertainers, musicians, performers, and colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the Festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available. Auditionees should be age 13 or older. Audition safety protocols and registration information is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast, all rolled into a non-stop, daylong, outdoor family adventure!

The Festival returns Saturdays and Sundays, October 2nd through November 21st on a 250-acre farm located just minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Advanced discount tickets are available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.