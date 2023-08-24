Valdese, NC – Valdese welcomes a popular crowd favorite this Friday, August 25th as The Super 60s makes a return to the FFN stage and takes us back in time. Bring a chair and a blanket (and a friend!) and celebrate the Summer in Valdese! The FFN Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 P.M on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. A different regional band will be featured every night and all concerts are FREE to the public!

“A musical retrospective of one of Americas most turbulent periods. The joy and celebration of Woodstock, the enigma of Vietnam, the tragic loss of the Kennedys, and man landing on the moon. A period of time in which so much was happening, so fast, that those of us who lived through it sometimes wonder how we made it.

But we did– and here’s proof…. music that will bring back the feeling and memories of those days. The Super 60s is a unique presentation in that we strive to re-create the atmosphere of the 60’s thru not only the music, but also through audio and visual techniques that were relevant in that period. So turn on your Lava Lamp, Light some Incense, throw on your Bell Bottoms, Slip on your Tie-Dye shirt and take a trip with The Super 60s.” (From thesuper60s.com).

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Old Colony Players. Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, candy, snow cones, cold drinks, ice cream, chips, and more and support your local community theatre! Lawn games such as Cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga, and connect 4 will be available to attendees to enjoy and the popular 50/50 raffle will be an option for those who wish to try their luck! Concert goers are also encouraged to enjoy the local restaurants and shopping in charming downtown Valdese. Unique boutiques and a wide range of local cuisine are within a short walk from the concert site.

For more information on Summer events in Valdese, including a full lineup of concerts, go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs 828-879-2129 for more information.