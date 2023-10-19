Hickory – Patrick Beaver Memorial Library announces a few upcoming and exciting programs coming in the next few days.

Toy STEAMatic: Hot Wheels, MatchBox, and More

Saturday | October 21 | 2-3:30

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Family – Are you ready to ready to help your kids look at their toy cars in a brand-new way? We are always on the lookout for fun and educational activities that can help kids learn and explore the world around them. That’s why on Saturday, October 21st we have created our first Toy STEAMatic event featuring cars! This fun-fueled event will last from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is designed to help kids rethink their favorite toys through STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math). While supplies last, we will provide kids with the opportunity to decorate a toy car and then they will have the opportunity to run it through some STEAM challenges! Our STEAM challenges will range from physics-defying tunnels, faux quicksand traps, painting with cars, suspension bridges and more. This STEAM event will be one you will not want to miss!

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. For information about this event or Hickory Public Library, please call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/libraryy

Random Fandom: Stranger Things

Monday | October 23 | 5 – 6:30pm

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Your portal to the Upside Down World awaits in The Learning Lab! Celebrate the mysteries of Stranger Things and all it’s Fandom with other fans. Each month we totally geek out at Random Fandom and this month we are celebrating this show in a unique way. We will have a variety of activities, which range from, “Friends Don’t Lie” friendship bracelets, sewing Demogorgon ornaments, and more. You can even dress up as your favorite character! This event takes place Monday, October 23, 5:00p.m. – 6:30p.m. and is hosted by The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Registration is required and to register please visit https://hickory.librarycalendar.com/event/random-fandom-stranger-things

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. For information about this event or Hickory Public Library, please call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library