Hickory – Beginning Thursday, July 1, hours at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.

The Ridgeview Branch, which is temporarily operating out of the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center, will keep its current operating hours while construction on the branch is completed.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd St NE, Hickory, NC 28601. For more information about the library, please call (828) 304-0500 or visit: www.hickorync.gov/about-library