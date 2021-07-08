Hickory – Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be hosting several free programs for all ages! Program listings are below.

Fizz Foam Fun

July 27 @ 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Get your hands messy in the hands-on class about chemistry with Catawba Science Center! See liquid nitrogen in action, set off tiny fizzy rockets, and make your own slime. Ages 6 and up, registration required.

Register online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/fizz-foam-fun/

Murray’s Mill

July 20 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Join us to learn more about one of the sites preserved by the Historical Association of Catawba County. Executive Director Bo Teague will highlight some of the history and stories about Murray’s Mill, which was built by John Murray in 1913 and still houses his Sprout Waldron & Co. roller mills for grinding wheat into flour as well as his father William’s original one-ton French buhr millstones for grinding corn. Registration is not required.

Animal Adventures

July 15 @ 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Meet some of Catawba Science Center’s live animals and learn all about them. Examine various animal pelts, teeth, bones and scat. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.

Registration required here: https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/animal-adventures/

Bunker Hill Covered Bridge

July 27 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Join us to learn more about one of the sites preserved by the Historical Association of Catawba County. Executive Director Bo Teague will highlight some of the history and stories about Bunker Hill Covered Bridge, one of only two original remaining covered bridges in North Carolina. No registration is needed.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd St NE, Hickory, NC 28601. For more information please call (828) 304-0500.

