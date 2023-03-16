Hickory – The Catawba County Partnership for Children is asking for donations of gently used children’s books to put in Little Free Libraries that are located across the county. Books can be delivered to the Catawba County Partnership for Children at 738 4th Street SW in Hickory.

All children need access to books early in life so they are on track for success by the time they get to kindergarten. To help put books in the hands of local children, the Catawba County Partnership for Children has committed to maintaining 14 Little Free Libraries across the county. They fill these libraries with children’s books, activities parents can do with their children, and enrollment forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program. Children enrolled in Imagination Library receive one free book in the mail each month until they turn 5 years of age. All children in the state of North Carolina are eligible to enroll. The Partnership for Children’s Little Free Libraries are located in Hickory, Conover, Newton, Maiden, and Vale. For Little Free Library locations, go to www.catawbakids.com.

The Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that is committed to ensuring that all children enter kindergarten prepared for lifelong success. They offer early childhood programs such as the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program, Children’s Resource Center, Imagination Library, Parents as Teachers, Triple P (Positive Parenting Program), Our Nest Diaper Pantry, and the Early Childhood Support Team. To get connected to all early childhood services, call the Children’s Resource Center at 828-695-6565 or go to www.catawbakids.com.