Hickory – Hickory Church of Christ’s Children’s Ministry will host its final 2023 Parents’ Night Out for kids, ages 0 – 16 years, on Saturday, September 16th, from 5-9pm around back in the church Fellowship Hall. Space is limited to the first 25 kids who register at: tinyurl.com/HCOCPNO23. Those interested in participating should sign up early, since registration closes the day before the event. Other activities for the year include the annual Trunk-or-Treat on Sun., October 29, at 5:30pm in the front parking lot and a Christmas event for children on Sat., December 9th.

Innovative Bible classes with movies, art and drama are offered by the church for preschoolers through 5th graders, Sundays at 9:30am. Pre-teens and teens are guided through Scriptures at the same hour by area college students, while adults experience engaging discussions of Genesis in the church auditorium.

Hickory Church of Christ is made up of followers of Christ who aim to help others connect to God’s power. They are all imperfect people learning to love more perfectly. The church’s uplifting worship assembly and Kingdom Kids’ worship is at 10:30am each Sunday. On Wednesdays at 6:30pm, everyone is invited to bring dinner and share in a small group prayer and informal Bible discussion gathering in the church Fellowship Hall. Wednesday kids’ Bible classes meet at 7pm. The church Millennials (mid 20’s – late 30’s) Bible study is Wednesdays at 6:30pm in the church “Hut.”

Come be a part of the family at Hickory Church of Christ, 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd. in Hickory. To learn more about the church, seek prayer, or to schedule a personal Bible study for growing in Christ, visit www.hickorychurch.org, www.facebook.com/HCOC111 or email office@hickorychurch.org. You may also call 828-464-4983.