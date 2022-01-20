Hickory – The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. We will meet on January 25th at 6:30pm at the Olde Hickory Station. Read whatever you want and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food.

Olde Hickory Station is located at 232 Government Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602. For more information about Olde Hickory Station, visit https://www.oldehickorystation.com/

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, please contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.