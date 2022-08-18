Hickory – Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. We will meet on August 30th at 6:30pm at Hickory Museum of Art. This month, we request attendees to read a memoir to coincide with the 7 BILLION ONES: A Randy Bacon Retrospective exhibit. Seven billion unique individuals call this planet home and each have their own compelling and inspiring story to tell. Through the lens of multi-award-winning, prominent photographer, filmmaker, speaker and humanitarian Randy Bacon, 7 BILLION ONES documents people of various backgrounds, ages, and genders. 7 BILLION ONES: A Randy Bacon Retrospective is available in the Coe Gallery at Hickory Museum of Art until Sunday, September 11.

Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, North Carolina 28601. For more information, visit www.hickoryart.org

For more details about Page Burners Book Club, call the library at 304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.