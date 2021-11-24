Hickory – Do you like to read, support local business, and check out new places? Then we have a book club made for you! Join us for Hickory Public Library’s newest traveling book group called the Page Burners. This month we will meet on November 30th at 6:30pm at Novel Taproom in Newton. Read whatever book you would like and come ready to discuss with others.

Novel Taproom is located at 12 N Ashe Ave, Newton, NC 28658. Novel Taproom does not serve food but attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information about Novel Taproom, visit https://www.thenoveltaproom.com/

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, please contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.