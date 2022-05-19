Newton, NC – PACE@Home, a local, all-inclusive care center based in Newton, N.C, has expanded its service area to include all of Alexander County and select ZIP codes in Burke and Caldwell counties, including 28619, 28655, 28680, 28628, 28671, 28645, 28633 and 28667. The expansion will provide access for more seniors who wish to stay in their homes or another community setting as they age.

Having recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, PACE@Home is a well-established organization committed to an interdisciplinary medical model of care. The all-inclusive program offers everything from socialization and medical and emotional support to transportation and assistance with activities of daily living.

“We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of this vital program for vulnerable, aging adults,” says Emily Jones, PACE@Home’s Executive Director. “We look forward to supporting more seniors as they continue to reside in their communities surrounded by their loved ones.”

PACE@HOME is a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, a federal initiative that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, please visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828.468.3980 or TTY: 800.735.2962.