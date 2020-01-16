Hickory – Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is offering one-on-one sessions for those interested in learning the basics of Ancestry.com on January 24, from 1:00-4:00 PM. Topics to be covered include searching Ancestry.com, search strategies, available types of records, and more.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500, Ext 7235.