Hickory – Trade Alley Art, located at 25 2nd St. NW Downtown Hickory, NC, is excited to be hosting their 2nd Annual Juried Arts Exhibition, which can be viewed now until October 30th. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, with Covid19 protocols observed.

An open reception and Awards ceremony will be held on Friday the 29th from 6pm to 8pm, with cash awards made for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Honorable Mention and People’s Choice. Judging will be done by artist Lisë Swensson , who holds a BA Art History (U of Delaware) MAT in Art Education (USC). Lisë has over 40years’ experience as a professional art educator, curator, administrator,promoter and fundraiser. She served as Executive Director of the Hickory Museum of Art for 14 years.

The gallery understands people are still unsure about attending events during these times and wants to assure their safety through following the state guidelines.

The public is encouraged to support local artists by coming in to view their work and voting for the People’s Choice Award. Research shows that the sheer act of looking at a painting can light up one of the pleasure centers of the brain.