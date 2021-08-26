Hickory – Full Circle Arts invites the public to the opening of its Ninth Annual Tiny Art show Thursday, September 9, 2021. The event is combined with the Downtown Hickory Fall Art Crawl Kick-off Party, which begins at 5:00pm.

There will be a Tiny Art show by students from several schools at the same time.

Visitors will be able to view many very small works of art, most of them for sale at affordable prices. The artwork will be on display Sept. 9 through Oct. 9, 2021, at Full Circle Arts’ gallery 42-B Third Street NW, Hickory, during regular hours, Thursdays, 11am-5pm and Saturdays, 10am – 2pm.

The show is being judged by Steve Brooks, a highly respected area painter who has displayed his work in many locations around Catawba County, including the Hickory Museum of Art and the library at Sherrill’s Ford.

Artists may enter their work September 2nd or 4th. Maximum size of art, 7”, maximum size with frame or base, 12”, $10 for up to five entries. More information at www.fullcirclearts.org.

The FCA gallery has recently re-opened after a period of renovation with new paint and carpet. According to President Ellen Schwarzbek, “We are happy to invite people to view our fresh new look”. But please bring a mask to wear.

FCA is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third Street NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. Please visit our website, www.fullcirclearts.org.

Photo: Last year’s Tiny Art winner, Logan Keller, The Peephole.