Conover, NC – “Hidden grief” is any grief that is not widely acknowledged, such as the feelings of loss that come from a divorce, overdose, infertility, decline in health, or other life event. Because this grief is often minimized, it can be difficult to work through, and may leave one feeling lonely and misunderstood.

That’s why Carolina Caring is offering a support group on Hidden Grief on Monday, May 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It is designed to validate grievers’ feelings as they process their hidden loss. The group is offered virtually through Zoom and requires registration. Instructions for participating with be provided. To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828.466.0466, ext. 3201.