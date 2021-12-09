Hickory – Junie B. Jones, the hilariously troublesome first-grader from Room One, returns to Hickory Community Theatre this weekend for a one-time performance of Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells. The performance will be on Saturday, Dec 11, at 2:30 pm. Visit hickorytheatre.org/box-office for tickets or call 828-328-2283. All seats are just $10.

Junie B. is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.’s fun. So when Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.

The cast features eight talented young actors: Stevie Roland as Junie B., Harley Buff as May, Aaliyah Cain as Lucille, Gretchen Bodeck as Mr. Scary, Nathan Buff as Herb, Hadley Hager as Shelly, Bonnie Walker as Joanna, and Emma Dancel, who plays Ms. Toot, Elf Ellen and Philip Johnny Bob.

Due to the continued rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: (Top) Nathan Buff, Harley Buff, Stevie Roland, Aaliyah Cain, (Bottom) Hadley Hager, Gretchen Bodeck, Bonnie Walker, and Emma Dancel. Photo by John Koval.