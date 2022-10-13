Valdese, NC – Old Colony Players presents Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeny Todd; The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” October 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 at the Fred B Cranford Amphitheatre at 401 Church Street NW in Valdese.

All shows begin at 7:30 PM. This is an outdoor event, so please dress for weather conditions. Because of the subject matter of the show, the show has a rating of R.

For ticketing information or questions about the show please call Old Colony Players at (828) 522-1150 or visit www.OldColonyPlayers.com.