Valdese, NC – Old Colony Players presents the Tennessee William’s classic drama, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof directed by Kenneth Davis and presented with permission of Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays January 31, Feb 1, 7 and 8 at 7:30 PM and Sunday afternoons February 2 and 9 at 3:00 PM. All shows will be held at the Old Rock School located at 400 Main Street West in Valdese.

Tickets are $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors (over 60) and $10 for Students (including college students with an id).

The show is rated R for adult situations and strong language.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call Old Colony Players at (828)522-1150 or log on to www.oldcolonyplayers.com.

Photo: Cast and Crew 2:

Front Row: Emily Bridges, Lauren NiCole Bridges, Keyleigh Huffman. Middle Row: Christine McKinney, Kenneth Davis (director). Luke Johnson (Stage Manager)Standing: David Smith, Jennifer Dockery, Breanna Johnson, Roy Lightfoot, Rachel Wyatt, Dalton Webb, Dylan Webb, Cameron Carroll. Not Pictured: Hunter Curtis