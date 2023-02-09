Hickory – The Return of Queenie Gabor and Her Legendary Queens of the Lazy Susan are coming to Hickory! After a long hiatus, Not Your Mama’s Bingo is coming back to Hickory for a night you won’t want to miss! Including with an all-star line up of Bingo Verifying Diva’s (BVD’s), this event will be hosted by the always spectacular DeVida and Queenie Gabor!

Date: Saturday April 15th, 2023

Time: 7pm (There will be a Cocktail Hour from 5:30pm-6:30pm)

Location: Hickory Metro Convention Center — 1960 13th Ave Dr SE #5186, Hickory, NC 28602.