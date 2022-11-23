We are a few games beyond the halfway mark of the NFL season and the league has thrown us a number of surprises. Let me give you my top five teams before the season marches on. You will note that there are a few new entries to the elite of the NFL.

It looks like the Minnesota Vikings are finally going to top the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Central. The Vikings are 8-2 and have a huge lead over the Packers who are clearly on the decline.

Things happen quickly in the NFL. Just one week ago, the Vikings were riding high. The team had won its seventh straight game by shocking the Bills in Buffalo. Then the Dallas Cowboys came to town and blew the Vikings out by a 40-3 count.

The jury is still out on this team as they have won a number of close games against below average competition. Still, they will be in the playoffs in the weaker NFC.

My first surprise team is the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa needs to be mentioned as a legitimate MVP candidate. Tagovailoa’s passer rating of 118.4 leads the NFL. He has started and finished seven games this season. The Dolphins are a perfect 7-0 in those games.

Tua has the top receiving duo to throw the ball to in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. This team can put points on the board and has a defense that makes plays.

The Buffalo Bills have come back to Earth a bit and start play this week at 7-3. The Bills ended a two-game losing streak last week by taking care of the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. Buffalo has faced down a number of injuries on defense and should only get better as the weather turns cold. I have them at number three.

I will go with the Philadelphia Eagles at number two. The transformation of the Eagles has been quick. They are currently 9-1 after starting the season with eight straight wins.

Like Tua, quarterback Jaylen Hurts has also emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Remember a few years back when Tua sent Hurts to the bench at Alabama. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the two met up at a Super Bowl. It could happen.

I have the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs as my top team. Despite a very difficult schedule, the Chiefs just keep winning. Having the best quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) helps of course. Kansas City has a host of new players. Some of them are new weapons that Mahomes makes better and some are on an improving defense.

So, my current rankings have a KC vs. Philly Super Bowl. Subject to change of course.