Newton, NC — Newton offers curbside leaf collection, which helps citizens dispose of their leaves while ensuring that storm drains remain unclogged. Leaf collection began Oct. 19 and is scheduled to run through Jan. 18.

Newton will have two trucks operating this leaf season. Collection will begin at the south end of the city. Trucks will travel in a grid pattern. Trucks will run a route through the entire city and then restart at the beginning of the route. The process will continue until leaf season is over. City staff anticipates a route will require three weeks to complete.

To view a map of the leaf collection route, visit www.newtonnc.gov/leafcollection.

Residents are asked to ensure that tree limbs, sticks and metal are removed from the leaf piles. Yard debris other than leaves will clog or damage the machine, slowing down the collection process. Please keep leaves out of the roads by raking them behind the curb. Leaves should be placed in the utility strip adjoining your property. Leaves placed behind the sidewalk or in ditches will not be collected. Please note that the vacuum truck cannot reach leaves that are raked beside parked cars.

For more information, call the Newton Public Works and Utilities Department at 828-695-4310.