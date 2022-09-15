Newton NC – The Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall Breeze & Autumn Leaves Yard Sale has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 17, due to forecast inclement weather with potentially heavy rain.

The community wide sale is now rescheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd.

Sellers may continue to register for remaining 12-foot-by-12-foot booth spaces by the Newton Recreation Center. Registration is $25 and runs until the day of the event as space allows.

Please call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 to confirm availability and reserve your space.