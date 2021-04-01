Newton, NC—Newton will offer free leaf compost at the city’s Boston Road facility beginning Thursday, April 1.

Leaf compost will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday each week while supplies last. The facility is at 1171 Boston Road.

Newton residents and non-residents may pick up the compost. City staff will load compost onto trucks or trailers. A limited amount of chippings will also be available.

For more information or to confirm availability, call Public Works at 828-695-4310 or the Street Department at 828-695-4295.