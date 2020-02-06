Newton, NC – There’s sure to be love it the air at the Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Senior Citizens Sweetheart Dance.

This year’s dance for sweethearts 55 years old and older is 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, on the lower level of the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.

Live entertainment will be provided by Shake Down Band, a variety band. Tickets will be $8 at the door with no advance ticket sales. Soft drinks will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring finger foods to share.

For more information, please call the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.