Newton, NC – Volunteers of all ages are needed for Newton’s spring litter sweep on Saturday, April 30.

The Newton Appearance Commission is leading this year’s effort, which will begin at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave. Participants will meet at the center between 8 and 9 a.m. to pick up safety vests, gloves, and trash bags before fanning out across the city to give roadsides a spring cleaning. There’s no need to bring your own equipment; all necessary supplies will be provided. Participants are invited to return to the Recreation Center at 12 p.m. for a pizza lunch.

Workplaces, neighborhoods, schools, churches, civic organizations, and families are encouraged to form teams to spruce up areas of their choice or select from a list of areas the Appearance Commission has designated as in need of cleanup. For students logging service hours, the litter sweep is a great opportunity to earn credit while making Newton a better community for everyone.

Keep Catawba County Beautiful is a longtime supporter of Newton’s biannual litter sweeps, which are scheduled each spring and fall to coincide with the Department of Transportation’s statewide roadside litter removal initiatives.

To ensure supplies are available for everyone who participates, individuals and teams are asked to register by calling the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 no later than April 28.