Newton, NC – The Newton Recreation Center fitness room recently reopened by appointment to current and new members.

The state-of-the-art facility features cardiovascular, free weight, and strength training equipment selected to help everyone from beginners to competitive athletes achieve their fitness goals. Trained and knowledgeable staff are available to help members make the most of their workouts.

Fitness room membership rates for Newton residents are $3 daily, $8 weekly, $20 monthly, $75 biannually, and $125 annually. Rates for nonresidents are $5 daily, $10 weekly, $25 monthly, $100 biannually, and $150 annually. Senior citizens are eligible for discounted rates.

To maintain COVID-19 public health protocols, members must schedule access to the room in advance by calling the Recreation Center 828-695-4317, and no more than four members may be admitted to the room at any given time. Recreation staff anticipate members will be able to reserve up to one hour of workout time each day. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.