Newton, NC – The Newton Appearance Commission recently presented Max Connor with the Yard of the Month honor for the month of May.

Connor and his wife Peggy began planting the rose gardens at their home on 20 ½ Street 40 years ago. They converted a basketball court in the yard into a garden and expanded the garden over the years. Connor continued to maintain the beautiful gardens, which feature about 40 rose bushes, after Peggy passed away in 2017.

Connor said he thinks about his wife every time he looks at the roses and wishes she could be here to share the Yard of the Month honor with him.

Connor was nominated for the honor by Joann Sigmon and other neighbors.

Photos of the Connor’s lawn are available on the City of Newton’s Facebook page.

The Appearance Commission continues to accept nominations for the 2020 Yard of the Month honor. Selection is based on landscaping and overall aesthetics. If you know someone whose yard deserves recognition, complete a nomination form available at www.newtonnc.gov/yard.pdf or at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave. For more information, contact Sandra Waters at swaters@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4317.

About the Newton Appearance Commission: The Newton Appearance Commission makes a careful study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by the City Council.