Newton, NC – Out of concern for public safety and to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Newton will implement social distancing measures within our Parks and Recreation Department designed to reduce public gatherings effective 5 p.m. March 13.

All Newton Parks and Recreation Department facilities, including recreation centers, gyms, and workout rooms, will be closed until April 6. Sports and activities programming will be canceled until April 6.

Newton parks, including Southside Park, Northside/Broyhill Park, Westside/Jaycee Park, East Newton Park, and Jacob Fork Park, will remain open at this time. The Heritage Trail Greenway will remain open at this time.