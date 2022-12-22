Newton, NC – Newton Elks Lodge #2042 will host their annual Oyster Roast on Saturday, January 21, 2022 at 625 West J Street, Newton location.

The Oyster Roast will begin at 1 PM and continue until 5 PM and will be held rain or shine. The menu will consist of steamed oysters, chicken wings, smoked sausage, fried fish, French fries, and all the fixins.

Along with the variety of food items, a 50/50 drawing will be held. Drink specials will also be available.

Tickets for the Oyster Roast are $50 per person. All tickets for the Oyster Roast are “Pre-Sale Only” and are available at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042. No tickets will be sold the day of the event. (828)464-1360.

Only a limited number of tickets will be sold for the Oyster Roast, so purchase your tickets today. Comments or questions, email oyster.roast2042@yahoo.com.