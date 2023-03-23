Newton, NC – Newton Elks Lodge #2042 will host the 20th Annual Spring Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 13th at Lincoln Country Club in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

The charity tournament format is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is set for 2 PM with registration beginning at 1 PM.

Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per four person team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, golfers gifts, one mulligan, and one skirt shot. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. First and Second place teams will win prizes as well a special gift the highest team score. Also, prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive will be awarded.

Prizes, raffle drawings, food, sponsor recognition, and a cash bar reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042 immediately after the tournament.

Proceeds from this charity golf tournament will support capital improvements at the Lodge as well as donations made to local charities.

Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge #2042, West J Street, in Newton. For information, please call Newton Elks Lodge 828-464-1360 or Chris Rohan 714-767-2944 or email crohan874@gmail.com.