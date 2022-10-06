Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre is welcoming seven newcomer actors for the upcoming production of Shakespeare’s epic MACBETH. They are Ethan Fite, Carver and Eden Johns, Corrin Stinson, Dylon Vogler, CJ Walker, and Maddie Wyatt.

“All of the actors who perform at HCT are volunteers,” says Artistic Director Eric Seale. “It’s always a thrill to welcome new people into our family. It’s especially fun that some of them chose to join us because of family members who have already been involved here.”

Performances of MACBETH are October 14-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays, October 16th and 23rd at 2:30 and Thursday, October 27th at 7:30.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. MACBETH is sponsored in part by Rob and Erin Hooks.

PHOTO: (L-R) Carver Johns, Eden Johns, Maddie Wyatt, CJ Walker, Corrin Stinson, Ethan Fite and Dylon Vogler are joining the Hickory Community Theatre for MACBETH. Performances run October 14 through 29. For times and tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283. Photo by Eric Seale.