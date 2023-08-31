Now in Theaters:

Bottoms (**) Two high school senior girls (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) set up a fight club as an excuse to hook up with cheerleaders in this new comedy, which is obviously influenced by the 1980s classic, Heathers.

New to Disc:

Vinegar Syndrome:

Gorgo (1961) A giant lizard and its mother wreak havoc at a London circus in this sci-fi classic getting its first ever 4K release. Extras include two new documentaries, archival behind the scenes doc, several featurettes, image galleries along with a trailer.

Scream/Shout Factory:

The cult horror films, Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013) and Cult of Chucky (2017) are all getting 4K upgrades this week. Previously issued bonus material has been ported over.

Kino:

Three Days of the Condor (1975) Director Sydney Pollack’s tale of a CIA researcher (Robert Redford) attempting to figure out who he can really trust after his coworkers are killed, makes its way to 4K in a new edition which includes a new audio and archival director commentary, documentary and featurette.

Staying Alive (1983) The five years later sequel to Saturday Night Fever makes its 4K debut this week along with new extras, which include a new commentary, a new interview with actress Finola Hughes and several trailers.

Malone (1987) Burt Reynolds is an ex-CIA agent whose quiet life disappears when he stumbles onto a military conspiracy. Extras include a new commentary and theatrical trailer.

Warner Bros:

The Flash (2023) The 13th film in the DC Universe makes its way to physical disc this week in a new addition that includes several featurettes and deleted scenes.

Paramount:



Hustle and Flow (2005) The Oscar winning story of a Memphis hustler, dreaming of becoming a respected rapper, comes to 4K as part of the Paramount Presents line of titles along with a few new extras.

Warner Archive:

Paul Muni is the star of The Life of Emile Zola (1937), a biopic of the famous French muckraking writer and his involvement in fighting Injustice.

Other Warner Archive titles coming to disc this week are the western, Wichita (1955), which includes a pair of Tex Avery cartoons as extras, Little Women (1933), starring Katherine Hepburn in the adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, Father’s Little Dividend (1951) the sequel to Father of the Bride, reuniting stars Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, the animated film Gay Purr Ree (1964), starring the vocal talents of Judy Garland and Robert Goulet and Spinout (1966) starring Elvis Presley as a singing race car driver choosing whom to romance. (Available for purchase at www.moviezyng.com)

Arrow:

New Fist of Fury (1976) Jackie Chan sets out to avenge his grandfather’s death in this Kung Fu classic which features two cuts of the film along with many new extras.

Also being issued by the label is a new 4k Edition of Martin Scorsese’s 2012 Oscar winner, Hugo, which includes archival and new extras and both the 2D and 3D versions of the film.

Universal:

Promising Young Woman (2020) The Oscar nominated revenge thriller starring Carey Mulligan comes to 4K this week along with a first ever 4K issue of Elizabeth (1998), which stars Cate Blanchett. Archival extras have been retained.

Music Box Films:

The Complete Story of Film – Filmmaker Mark Cousin’s 15-part love letter recapping the history of film makes its way to Blu-Ray in a new boxed collection.

Cauldron Films:

City of the Living Dead (1980) The Lucio Fulci directed zombie cult classic gets a first ever 4k release along with new and archival commentaries, interviews and Q & A.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com