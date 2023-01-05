New To Theaters And Disc

Now in Theaters:

A Man Called Otto (**) Tom Hanks stars in this remake of the 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, which was in turn an adaptation of a NY Times Bestseller. Got that? At any rate, the plot remains the same. It’s the story of a curmudgeonly widower who learns to be tolerant in his autumn of his life after the arrival of some new neighbors on the scene. The premise has potential and Hanks is okay but the film turns out to be, at turns, cloying, sentimental and utterly predictable in the hands of director Marc Forster, a filmmaker who’s definitely seen better days. He’s certainly miles removed from his wonderful 2001 film, Monster’s Ball and shamefully so.

New to Disc:

Criterion:

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988) Robin Williams and John Neville lead the cast in director Terry Gilliam’s take on the hub bub that occurs when the real Baron shows up during a theater production on his life and times. Extras on the new edition include commentary, documentary, video essay and deleted scenes.

Warner Brothers:

Black Adam (2022) The latest in the DC universe arrives in both Blu Ray and 4K editions with a few new extras as well.

Cohen Media:

Memories of My Father (2020) The life and times of civil rights activist and doctor, Hector Gomez, is the subject of this film from director Fernando Trueba. Extras include interviews and making of featurettes.

Kino:

Sergeant Ryker (1968) Lee Marvin is a Korean War Sergeant charged with aiding the enemy in this actioner from director Buzz Kulik. The film also features a score by John Williams. Extras include a new commentary.

Universal:

Armageddon Time (2022) Filmmaker James Gray’s semi-autobiographical take on coming of age in the Reagan era early 1980s and his relationship with his grandfather (Anthony Hopkins) comes to disc this week.

Lionsgate:

Prey for the Devil (2022) The Roman Catholic church decides to open schools specializing in the art of demon extermination in this horror entry from last fall directed by Daniel Stamm. Well it’s a living I guess.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com