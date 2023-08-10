Now in Theaters:

Talk to Me (** 1/2) Australian horror filmmakers Danny and Michael Phillippou directed this predictable and fairly routine horror entry from Indie distributor, A24, in which some kids come into possession of a ceramic sculpture that allows them to contact dead spirits with predictable results. Admittedly, the film is well acted and contains a few well-chosen jump scares but not enough of them-the first scare doesn’t arrive until 45 minutes in and this is a 95-minute film. It eventually collapses from ideas that are introduced early on that aren’t fully developed which is also a problem. An occasionally interesting misfire but nothing more.

Shortcomings (*** 1/2) Actor and comic, Randall Park, helmed this wonderfully entertaining portrait of a film school grad (Justin H. Min) who now manages an Indie theater and finds himself at a crossroads both romantically and career wise. Based on a graphic novel, it’s a near perfect blend of comedy and drama with some wonderful observations about contemporary life. Recommended.

New to Disc:

Universal:

Fast X (2023) The latest entry in the Fast and the Furious franchise makes its way to 4K and Blu Ray disc with a few new featurettes to accompany the film. In this entry, Dom (Vin Diesel) and the family team up to battle a vengeance seeking villain named Dante (Jason Momoa).

Warner Brothers:

Enter the Dragon (1973) Bruce Lee’s final film, released 6 days before his death, gets a 50th anniversary upgrade in a new 4K edition. Beware that most of the extras included on the previously issued Blu Ray have not been carried over although it does contain a commentary.

MVD:

Swamp Thing (1982) Horror director Wes Craven’s fondly remembered DC Comics adaptation makes its way to 4K disc for the first time ever in a new edition that also contains the hard-to-find International Cut that was released years ago and quickly withdrawn from the market. The new edition is loaded with featurettes and commentaries both new and old.

Criterion:

Dreams (1990) One of the last films from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa- an anthology of eight vignettes based on the director’s dreams and memories-makes its way to disc in a new 4K upgrade. Previously issued extras have been retained.

