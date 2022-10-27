Now in Theaters:

Black Adam (2022) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in the latest DC comics adaptation-the third of a supposed five-to arrive on (or is that litter?) big screens. For those who can’t possibly wait for the impending release of Aquaman 2 and The Flash your day has arrived.

New to Disc:

CBS DVD:

Ray Donovan: The Complete Series (2013-20) The Showtime series about the life and times of a man who makes the troubles of noteworthy figures disappear through various means comes to DVD in a 29-disc set that includes the entire series run along with the recent film. The set includes nearly two hours of bonus material as well.

Arrow:

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970) and The Return of Count Yorga (1971) Robert Quarry stars as the vampire residing in modern day southern California and terrorizing those who attempt to penetrate his mansion in these two fondly remembered horror outings now getting a Blu Ray issue with new extras. The bonus material includes new and archival commentaries and featurettes along with a collectable poster and book.

Blue Underground:

Quiet Days in Clichy (1970) Henry Miller’s novel served as the basis for this tale of a writer and his roommate having a set of morally questionable adventures as they make their way through Paris. The film received an X rating, was banned and thought to be lost but now makes its 4K debut with new extras including photo gallery, deleted scene, featurette and even the infamous court documents connected to the film.

Synapse:

The Kindred (1987) Rod Steiger stars in this horror tale involving the creation of a monster named “Anthony” after a genetic experiment goes awry. Extras include commentary and a documentary.

Satan’s Little Helper (2004) Jeff Lieberman (Squirm) directs this horror tale of a rampaging killer wearing a devil mask who attracts the attention of two kids who don’t really know the seriousness of the situation. Extras include commentary and making of documentary.

Warner Archive:

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) The original-and best-version-of the oft filmed Robert Louis Stevenson story has been meticulously restored in a terrific new Blu Ray edition that also includes a similarly themed Bugs Bunny cartoon as an extra along with the film’s trailer.

Criterion:

Eve’s Bayou (1997) Kasi Lemmon’s assured feature film debut as a director, focusing on the effects of a philandering husband’s activities on his family in 1960s Louisiana, makes its Blu Ray debut in a new release that includes two cuts of the film, interviews, commentary and cast/crew photos.

Kino:

Dressed to Kill (1980) The classic suspense film from master filmmaker, Brian DePalma, makes its debut in the 4K format in this new two-disc release that retains most of the previously issued bonus material as well as a few new features as well. The film never never looked or sounded as good.

The Rainmaker (1956) Joseph Anthony directed this acclaimed adaptation of the Broadway play which stars Burt Lancaster as a con man who promises to end the drought in rain starved towns across the west. Extras include a new commentary.

The Usual Suspects (1995) The Oscar winning heist film well remembered for its story twists and turns also makes its way to 4K this week in a new two-disc edition that includes archival extras along with a few new ones as well.

