New to Streaming:

The Mauritanian (2021) Directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on the NY Times best-selling memoir “Guantánamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, the film is a dramatization of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch star.

New to Disc:

Arrow:

The El Duce Tapes (2019) Actor Ryan Sexton spent the early 90s documenting the life and art of El Duce, lead singer of the notorious shock rock band The Mentors. 25 years later, David Lawrence and Rodney Ascher dive into the long unseen VHS footage Sexton shot in this documentary portrait. Extras include commentary, interviews and featurettes.

Paramount:

Breach (2020) After a plague, what remains of the human race is contained inside of an ark. Bruce Willis stars as the man who must defend them against an attack by space alien forces. No Extras.

Love Story (1970) Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal star in this tragic tale of the romance between a have and have-not. The biggest grossing film of 1970 and a nominee for best picture. Extras on the new Paramount Presents edition include a new featurette with Leonard Maltin and all previous extras, which include a director commentary.

Elizabethtown (2005) A young man (Orlando Bloom) going through an emotional rough patch begins a romance with a flight attendant (Kirsten Dunst) in this romantic comedy from filmmaker Cameron Crowe (Jerry Maguire). Extras on the new Paramount Presents edition include new director interview, deleted/extended scenes, featurettes, photo gallery, and trailer.

The Little Prince (2015) Mark Osborne directs this animated take on the classic story, La Petit Prince. Features the voices of Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Paul Rudd and Ricky Gervais. Extras include a featurette and music video.

Warner Archive:

A Tale of Two Cities (1935) David O. Selznick produced this adaptation of the beloved Charles Dickens’ novel. Ronal Colman and Basil Rathbone star. Extras include classic cartoons, bonus radio show, trailer and Oscar nominated short, Audioscopiks.

Criterion:

The Parallax View (1974) Warren Beatty is a reporter getting in way-over-his-head while investigating a senator’s assassination in this classic 70s paranoia thriller from director Alan J. Pakula. Extras on the new edition include two director interviews, interview with cinematographer Gordon Willis, featurette and booklet.

Universal:

Come Play (2020) A child’s electronic devices provide entry into the human world by an evil entity in this thriller. No Extras.

Ammonite (2020) In 1800s England, a fossil hunter is entrusted by a wealthy customer to take care of the man’s wife. Problems arise when the two find a growing physical attraction to each other. Kate Winslet and Saorse Ronan star. Extras include making of featurette.

