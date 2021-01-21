New to Streaming:

MLK/FBI (2020) The secret surveillance and harassment of civil rights leader Martin Luther King is the subject of this documentary from filmmaker Sam Pollard.

Locked Down (2021) Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor are a couple involved in a jewelry heist in this thriller from director Doug Liman.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021) is an absorbing three hour documentary portrait of the search for the notorious murderer, Richard Ramirez.

New to Disc:

Arrow:

Joint Security Area (2019) Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) directs this tale of a Swiss Army major attempting to determine what caused the deaths of two North Korean soldiers. Extras include featurettes, video interview, music videos, audio commentary, music and effects track and trailer.

Criterion:

Rolling Thunder Revue (2019) Martin Scorsese directs this documentary portrait of Bob Dylan’s American tour of 1975 wherein he was joined by a group of celebrated luminaries in his musical pursuits. Extras include interviews, trailer, essay book and bonus songs not included in the film.

Paramount:

Dreamland (2019) Finn Cole stars in this tale of a young man attempting to escape his small town when his life is changed after crossing paths with a bank robber on the run (Margot Robbie). No Extras.

Wander (2020) Aaron Eckhart is a PI with a troubled past and convinced that his latest case is related to the death of his daughter. Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham co star. No extras on the DVD.

Cohen Film Collection/Kino Lorber:

Sudden Fear (1952) John Crawford is a successful playwright who marries quickly after a whirlwind courtship only to find out her husband isn’t the man she thought she knew. David Miller directs this recently rediscovered and highly regarded film noir. Extras on the DVD include audio commentary and re-release trailer.

The Buster Keaton Collection Volume 4 (1925-27) Two silent classics from the legendary comic are paired together in this Blu-Ray set. They are Go West and College. Extras include a bonus short, featurette and restoration trailer.

Shout Factory:

They Live (1988) and Prince of Darkness (1987), two films from director John Carpenter, are both being issued separately in the 4K format for those with ultra high resolution capabilities. No new extras but both come with an extra Blu-Ray containing previous supplements from earlier releases.

