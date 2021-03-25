New to Streaming:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) Snyder, the original director of the ill fated DC comics film from several years back, finally unleashes his original vision for the film in a new four hour revisionist cut.

New to Disc:

Warner Brothers:

Breaking News in Yuba County (2020) Oscar winner Allison Janney is a woman who finds herself becoming a local celebrity, while on a quest to locate her missing husband, in this comedy. No Extras.

Godzilla (2014) Director Gareth Edwards’ retelling of story of the gigantic mutant lizard is being reissued in 4K to coincide with the new release, Godzilla Versus Kong. Previous extras from the Blu Ray are being carried over.

Criterion:

The World of Wong Kar Wai (1988-2004) The celebrated Hong Kong director gets his due in this new deluxe box set loaded with extras that collects virtually all of his cinematic output. Films included are As Tears Go By, Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love and 2046.

Scream/Shout Factory:

Event Horizon (1997) Lawrence Fishburne and Sam Neill lead an expedition to discover what happened to the crew of the ship mentioned in the film’s title in this cult thriller from director Paul W. S. Anderson. The deluxe Blu-Ray edition contains a bountiful selection of new extras including multiple new talent interviews.

Indie Pix:

Entre Nos (2009) is a stirring portrait of a Colombian immigrant’s struggles to survive in NYC. Extras include featurettes.

My Mexican Bretzel (2019) An entrepreneurial couple’s quest to create a wonder drug is at the center of this experimental film. Extras include Q and A and trailer.

Women Without Men (2009) follows four Iranian women during the country’s 1953 coup d’e’tat. Extras include a featurette.

Kino:

Crossed Swords (1977) Mark Twain’s novel, The Prince and the Pauper, serves as the inspiration for this swashbuckler starring Raquel Welch, George C. Scott and Oliver Reed and directed by Richard Fleischer (Soylent Green). New extras include interview, International cut and audio commentary.

Showdown (1973) Two childhood friends go their separate ways as adults only to find themselves at odds with each other after a train robbery. Rock Hudson and Dean Martin star. New extras include commentary and trailer.

Shoot Out (1971) Gregory Peck is out for revenge after his former partner’s actions resulted in a seven-year jail sentence. To complicate matters, he’s also saddled with an orphaned child. Extras include new commentary track.

Doc (1971) Frank Perry directed this re-imagining of the story of outlaw Doc Holliday. Stacy Keach and Faye Dunaway star. Extras include a new commentary track.

Arrow:

The Bloodhound (2020) Two childhood friends reunite in the sinister home in which one of them resides in this chiller from director Patrick Picard. Extras include new commentary and four experimental short films.

Correction:

That Click, mentioned in last week’s edition, is actually being released by Omnibus Entertainment.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com