Hickory – Are you, a friend, or a loved one turning 65? It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. To help you make informed selections, a New to Medicare Seminar will be hosted at the West Hickory Senior Center on Thursday, December 9 at 2:30 pm. The West Hickory Senior Center is located at 400 17th St. SW Hickory, NC 28602.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Counselors will lead the free information seminar to answer your questions. SHIIP Counselors are trained by the NC Department of Insurance and are the ones you can always turn to for objective and reliable information on Medicare, Supplements, and Prescription Drug Plans. Registration is required to attend. Call the Council on Aging at (828) 328-2269 to register.